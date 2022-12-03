Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 245 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $256.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

