Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 483 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $108,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,783,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

