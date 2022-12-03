Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 72 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $369.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

