Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 781 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.