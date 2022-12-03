Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 902 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

