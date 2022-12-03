TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TOP stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

