Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €15.00 ($15.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traton in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

TRATF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

