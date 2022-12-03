Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

