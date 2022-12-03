Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $48.64 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $289.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

