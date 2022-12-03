Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $342.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $544.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

