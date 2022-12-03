United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.87.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.02. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.