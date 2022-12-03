United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

Shares of URI opened at $356.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $368.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

