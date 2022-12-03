Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.