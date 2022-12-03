UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $938,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $888.33 million, a PE ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.20. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

