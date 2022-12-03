Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 865,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $86,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

