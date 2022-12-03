Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ATO stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

