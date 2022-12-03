Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2,334.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.