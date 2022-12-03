Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 8,056 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

