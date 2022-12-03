Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 214.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.