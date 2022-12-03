Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vidrala Stock Performance

VDRFF opened at 109.13 on Thursday. Vidrala has a twelve month low of 109.13 and a twelve month high of 109.13.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

