Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 64,553 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fisker by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fisker by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of FSR stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Fisker Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

