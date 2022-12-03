Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 157,753 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

