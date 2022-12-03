Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.