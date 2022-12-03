Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter.

CTIC opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

