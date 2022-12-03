Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,633 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin Stock Performance

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

