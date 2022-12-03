Virtu Financial LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.81% of Oriental Culture worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oriental Culture by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Stock Performance

Oriental Culture stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Oriental Culture Holding LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

