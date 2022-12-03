Virtu Financial LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLL. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

