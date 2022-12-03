Virtu Financial LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

About Dutch Bros

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

