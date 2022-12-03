Virtu Financial LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.