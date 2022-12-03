Virtu Financial LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
