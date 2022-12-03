Virtu Financial LLC Invests $483,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

