Virtu Financial LLC Invests $545,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.96. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

