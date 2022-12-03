Virtu Financial LLC Invests $616,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.