Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $388.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 181.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.51. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

