Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

