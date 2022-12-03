Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,512,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

ROST stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.