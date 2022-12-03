Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.48.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $477.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.99 and a 200-day moving average of $405.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

