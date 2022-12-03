Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $35.45 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.