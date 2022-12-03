Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 42,062 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TIM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 7.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TIM Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.