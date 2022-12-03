Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FANG opened at $145.46 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

