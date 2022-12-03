Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

