Virtu Financial LLC Sells 55,303 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 55,303 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

