Virtu Financial LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

