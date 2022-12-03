Virtu Financial LLC Takes $488,000 Position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of EVe Mobility Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.