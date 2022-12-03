Virtu Financial LLC Takes $499,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

