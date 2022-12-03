Virtu Financial LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,986 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at $958,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enviva by 337.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enviva by 1.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enviva Trading Up 3.7 %

EVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of EVA opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.10. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.