Virtu Financial LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

