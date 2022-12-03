Virtu Financial LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

