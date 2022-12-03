Virtu Financial LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Terreno Realty by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

