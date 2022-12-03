Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $11,272,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

