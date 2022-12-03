Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.39) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.61).

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.17. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The company has a market cap of £25.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00.

Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

